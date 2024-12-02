The Minnesota Timberwolves have gotten off to a bit of a rough start this season while trying to fit new pieces into their lineup, and as the team sits at 9-10 going into Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Julius Randle is still optimistic about what the team can look like moving forward.

“Me personally, knowing this thing will turn around is because it's not like we're getting blown out,” Randle said, via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “We got a whole new group trying to figure things out, figure each other out, and we're in every game. We just gotta start coming out on the other side.”

The Timberwolves are 11th in a stacked Western Conference and recently snapped their four-game losing streak with a 93-92 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday in the NBA Cup Group stage. Randle came over with Donte DiVincenzo in a blockbuster trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks. DiVincenzo has struggled to this point, while Randle is shooting at a better rate in comparison to last year with the Knicks. Given that the team executed the trade just before the season started, it is not a huge surprise to see that it is taking a while for the pieces to fit together.

Randle is right that the Timberwolves have not been getting blown out. Three of the losses during the four-game losing streak were single-digit margins, and the loss to the Sacramento Kings was by 11 points. Going back further, Minnesota suffered a handful of other close losses as well. It should be encouraging for Timberwolves fans that Randle and the team are remaining optimistic, knowing that a few tweaks could result in them going on a run and getting better results.

Timberwolves prepare for tough December stretch

When it comes to the Timberwolves potentially rebounding, they will have to do so against quality opponents. December features a bunch of formidable opponents, as Minnesota will play both Los Angeles teams coming up. They also play the Golden State Warriors three times this calendar month, with Towns making his return to Minnesota with the Knicks as well. There are also matchups with the Mavericks, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder as well.

The Timberwolves still have the goal of competing at the top this season, but it remains to be seen if they can do so in this iteration. December will be very telling.