Minnesota Timberwolves stars Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards are not afraid to jaw at opposing players. The two basketball stars were caught on a hot mic giving some trash talk to Sacramento Kings forward Jae Crowder. The Timberwolves' duo let Crowder have it in a game with the Kings.

Randle recently joined Minnesota after playing several years in New York with the Knicks. He clearly feels comfortable on the floor with his new squad.

“I talk to you every time we play… you know I do,” Randle was heard saying to Crowder during the Timberwolves-Kings game on Wednesday. Minnesota actually lost the game to the Kings, 115-104.

Crowder, who recently joined the Kings, was not too pleased with the trash talking. He clapped back at Randle, which ended up throwing gasoline on a burning fire. Randle then clapped back, using profanity that's not appropriate to repeat. Edwards then decided to join the fray.

“Shut up, Jae,” Edwards said.

It appears there's no love lost between the players, as the back and forth seemed heated at times. Randle and Crowder have reportedly had beef going back years, when the Kings forward played for the Phoenix Suns.

It's safe to say these two players won't be headed to the other's house for Thanksgiving dinner next year.

The Timberwolves are underwhelming so far this season

Minnesota is just 9-10 on the season, which is not what was expected by fans heading into the year. The Timberwolves had a fabulous 2023-24 campaign, which saw the team reach the Western Conference Finals. Minnesota lost to Dallas in five games, and expectations were high heading into this season.

The Timberwolves traded Karl-Anthony Towns before the year started, to the Knicks. In return, Minnesota got Randle who was coming off an injury-riddled campaign. This season, Randle is doing his best to stay healthy. He averages 21 points and about seven rebounds a game, for a team trying to get on the same page with chemistry.

In recent NBA Cup play, the Timberwolves finished just 2-2. Minnesota is now third in the Western Conference Northwest division standings, trailing both the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets.

Minnesota snapped a four game losing streak by defeating the L.A. Clippers on Friday night. The club next plays the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. Minnesota has lost seven of its last 10 contests.