Anthony Edwards isn’t exactly humble – and why would he be? The Minnesota Timberwolves guard was the first pick in his draft and is one of the rising stars of the NBA. He just got his first All-Star nod and is currently getting his first taste of being a first-option on a team with playoff aspirations. He’s still just 21.

He’s also a man of many talents, occasionally showing off his rap, gaming, and football proficiency. Edwards even got Tom Brady to try to convince him that he was playing the wrong sport.

Ant I know the money is good but you’re playing the wrong sport bro. @NFLhttps://t.co/FC6F05YSmr — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 30, 2022

That’s why when he was asked about what he can’t do, Anthony Edwards had to give that question a little bit of thought. Hilariously enough, he settled on an oddly specific basketball bugaboo that’s stuck with him enough to emerge as a top-of-mind answer: beating the Washington Wizards.

“I can’t beat the Wizards,” Anthony Edwards remarked to snickers from the Through The Wire podcast panelists. “I’ve been in the league for three years. We play them two times a year. I’m 0-6.”

Anthony Edwards on the TTW podcast: KOT4Q:

“What is one thing you can’t do?” Ant:

“Damn…… I can’t beat the Wizards” 😂 pic.twitter.com/85Qb0NcC2r — Jaden McDaniels GOAT (@JadenMcDanielsF) February 20, 2023

While Anthony Edwards has indeed gone winless in six games against the Wizards for his career, it’s not for lack of effort in the scoring department. His 24.0 points per game in those contests ranks as his second-highest output against any East team thus far. However, might be trying a little too hard to get that monkey off his back given that his 2.3 assists per game against Washington is his worst total among all 29 of his team matchups.

But knowing Ant, he’ll get on the board against Washington soon enough. Don’t be surprised when he has that glimmer in his eye the next time the Timberwolves face the Wizards.