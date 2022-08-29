Anthony Edwards’ big revelation raises ceiling of Big Three potential with Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns

Without a doubt, Anthony Edwards is a stud. What’s even scarier for the rest of the league is the real prospect of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ young star getting even better. Edwards is still just 21 years old and is entering just his third season in the NBA, but he could get that superstar label as soon as the 2022-23 campaign when the Timberwolves parade a bigger and shinier roster that now features a frontcourt duo of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.

It’s not just the arrival of Gobert that should make Timberwolves fans excited about the team. Anthony Edwards, for one, has been mostly spending his offseason working on improving his craft.

Via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic:

“I feel like I’m working extremely hard, harder than I’ve ever worked before,” Edwards said. “I’m just happy with the results right now. I’m happy to see what it leads to on the court.”

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves came two wins away from making it to the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. While it’s an early exit for the team, that postseason experience should only make Edwards and the rest of the team crave for more success. Adding Gobert to the roster will have the Timberwolves a crucial adjustment phase that has started this offseason and should carry on until at least the early goings of the 2022-23 NBA season, but what’s undeniable is that Minnesota is now teeming with potential to make louder noises in the Western Conference.

Last season, Anthony Edwards averaged 21.3 points per game on 44.1 percent shooting from the field. He has gotten more efficient offensively, upping his true shooting percentage from 52.3 in his rookie season to 56.0 percent in Year 2.