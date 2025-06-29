The Minnesota Timberwolves have had a busy offseason since being eliminated by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals. The Timberwolves most recently raised eyebrows by signing center backup Naz Reid to a five year, $125 million contract that will keep him with the franchise long-term.

Reid wasn't the only player on the Timberwolves' roster preparing to hit free agency, and recently, NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line on Substack reported about Minnesota's plan should another one of their key pieces head for the exit this summer.

“Word is Minnesota is likewise expected to explore its free agency/trade options to upgrade in the backcourt amid a growing fear that Nickeil Alexander-Walker could well be departing via free agency,” reported Fischer.

Alexander-Walker is sure to have plenty of suitors in the open market this year. He was one of the more consistent performers in the Timberwolves' loss to the Thunder in this year's playoffs, and fits the valuable three and D archetype that every team is looking for.

An interesting decision for the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves do have two rising sophomores from last year's draft class who figure to take a step up and provide some help in the backcourt in the event that Alexander-Walker departs.

Rob Dillingham is a speedy scoring threat who can put the ball in the basket and initiate offense for his teammates; however, he'll need to improve on the defensive end of the floor in order to generate consistent minutes under head coach Chris Finch.

Meanwhile, fellow 2024 draftee Terrence Shannon Jr. didn't see a ton of playing time throughout the season but stepped up during the series vs the Thunder, putting together several impressive scoring stretches during that matchup.

Still, should Alexander-Walker depart in free agency, the Timberwolves would behoove themselves to look beyond their own locker room for help in the backcourt, especially as Mike Conley's level of play continues to dip with age.

NBA free agency is officially slated to begin on Monday evening.