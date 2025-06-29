The Minnesota Timberwolves kickstarted the 2025 NBA free agency period by giving Naz Reid a whopping five-year, $125 million extension. Still far from done, the Timberwolves now seem to be turning their attention to three-time All-Star Julius Randle, but not Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

After extending Reid, Randle is the Minnesota front office's top priority, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer via The Stein Line. However, their focus on Reid and Randle likely leaves impending free agent Alexander-Walker out of the picture.

“Reid is unlikely to be the only marquee free agent returning to Minnesota,” Fischer wrote. “There's growing belief that Julius Randle will be next in striking a long-term agreement to sign with the Timberwolves as well. Those highly anticipated returns of Reid and Randle, however, have increasingly painted Alexander-Walker as the free agent man out in Minnesota.”

Randle has a $31 million player option for the 2025-2026 season. He could opt into that deal, but likely wants a long-term contract similar to the one Reid just signed.

Alexander-Walker, who raked in just $4.3 million in 2024-2025, will be an unrestricted free agent once the window opens. Despite expressing interest in returning to Minnesota, he will likely receive bigger deals from opposing teams that the Timberwolves will not be able to match.

Article Continues Below
More Timberwolves News
Joan Beringer stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 17th pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Minnesota Timberwolves 2025 NBA Draft grades for every pickRohan Brahmbhatt ·
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) saves a ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
NBA rumors: Hawks, Clippers among Nickeil Alexander-Walker free agency suitorsZachary Howell ·
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) celebrates with forward Kyle Anderson (1) during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Target Center.
Naz Reid to sign new $125 million contract with TimberwolvesTroy Finnegan ·
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Anthony Edwards’ reaction to getting eliminated by ThunderZachary Draves ·
Cedric Coward arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Grizzlies, Blazers trade grades for 2025 NBA Draft dealRishav Bhat ·
Minnesota Timberwolves co-owner Alex Rodriguez reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half in game three of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Timberwolves’ Alex Rodriguez reflects on first NBA draft since franchise takeoverJosh Davis ·

Timberwolves looking to keep core together in free agency

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half in game three of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Timberwolves have made a flurry of offseason moves over the past few years, but are not looking to keep their core together. Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels are all signed through the 2027-2028 season, with Edwards and McDaniels inked through 2028-2029. Extending Randle would give them five core players signed for at least the next three seasons.

Coming off an eventful 2024 offseason, Minnesota only had a few marquee moves to make in the 2025 free agency period. Should the team extend Randle, Alexander-Walker would be its only loss. While painful, the Timberwolves would ideally replace his production in 2025-2026 with one of Terrence Shannon Jr., Rob Dillingham or Leonard Miller, who all impressed in limited opportunities.

The Timberwolves also added Joan Beringer and Rocco Zikarsky in the 2025 NBA Draft. Neither will likely be contributing role players in 2025-2026, but they give Minnesota two more intriguing long-term prospects to stash behind a few of its aging veterans.