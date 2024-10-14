Anthony Edwards has never been afraid to speak his mind, even if it might ruffle some feathers with a few legends. In Edward's latest take, he talked about Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant's leadership style. In an interview with Interview Magazine, Chris Tucker asked Edwards how he felt about their styles of gathering their teams together.

“I can agree to disagree, because in today’s game everybody’s different,” Edwards said. “You can’t talk to everybody the same. You got to talk to players differently. Certain players can take it. I talk to some of my teammates like, ‘Hey, get your shit together.' But some players, you got to go talk to them on the side. You can’t really cuss them out in front of everybody.”

Edwards is not the first player to say that, and he probably won't be the last. Granted, Jordan and Bryant won a lot of championships with that leadership style, but who's to say that all the players on the team were receptive to it?

This is not the first time that Edwards has offered his opinion on basketball back in the day, and it will be interesting to see if anybody calls him out about these comments.

Anthony Edwards takes jab at older generation of NBA

A few months ago, Anthony Edwards was asked how he thought basketball is different now compared to back in the day.

“I didn’t watch it back in the day so I can’t speak on it,” Edwards said. “They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean? So that’s why when they saw Kobe [Bryant], they were like, ‘Oh, my God.’ But now everybody has skill.”

Those comments didn't sit well with a lot of players who used to be in the NBA, most notably Magic Johnson, who had quite the response for Edwards.

“I don’t never respond to a guy that’s never won a championship,” Johnson said in an interview with Stephen A. Smith. “There’s not nothing to really say,” Johnson said. “He didn’t win a college championship. I don’t know if he even won a high school championship.”

Isiah Thomas also didn't agree with Edwards' statements, replying on X, formerly Twitter, with “Propaganda works, so be careful what you choose to believe.”