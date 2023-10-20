Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves are currently in the process of ramping up for the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season. The Timberwolves figure to be right in the thicket of things in a crowded Western Conference playoff picture this season, and if his preseason performance is any indication, it seems that Edwards is more than ready to take on the challenge.

During Thursday evening's preseason contest against the Chicago Bulls, Edwards threw down a massive tomahawk dunk over Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, who wisely made a business decision and got mostly out of the way at the last moment.

It's just the latest example of the otherworldly athleticism that Anthony Edwards possesses. It was that trait, combined with his innate scoring instincts and silky outside shooting touch, that allowed Edwards to become the number one overall pick back in the 2020 NBA Draft for Minnesota.

Since then, Edwards has begun to develop other parts of his game, including both his playmaking and defense, as well as continuing to refine his scoring ability, to the point where he can now be considered in the upper echelon of shooting guards in the entire NBA.

Whether that diverse skillset will be enough to take a heavily flawed Timberwolves roster very far in the crowded Western Conference remains to be seen. However, all signs point to Edwards putting together the best individual season of his impressive career in 2023-24. The Timberwolves are slated to kick off the upcoming campaign on October 25 on the road against the Toronto Raptors.