The Minnesota Timberwolves kicked off the NBA preseason with a game against the Dallas Mavericks in Abu Dhabi. However, the Timberwolves were without one key player as Anthony Edwards was listed as out with a left ankle sprain, per the team's release on X.

‘Tonight’s @Timberwolves starters vs. Dallas (in Abu Dhabi): Conley Alexander-Walker McDaniels Towns Gobert

OUT Clark – Right Achilles Tendon Rupture Rehab Edwards – Left Ankle Sprain'

The Timberwolves beginning the preseason with Edwards being injured is definitely a cuss for concern. Last year, the 2020 top overall draft choice exploded with career highs across the board: 24.6 PPG, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. In the 2023-2024 season, Edwards is set for a massive role and expectations are through the roof.

The Timberwolves have four more preseason games before officially starting the regular season on Wednesday, October 25, against the Toronto Raptors on the road. They will likely want to be extra cautious with Edwards, who is the heart and soul of the team. Edwards played 79 games last year and was able to avoid any major injuries, and they will need him healthy again if they want to return to the playoffs this season.

The Timberwolves' next preseason game comes against the Mavs once again in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, and it will be worth monitoring Edwards' status for that contest to see how his ankle heals, but the team keeping him out for a few games seems likely, especially in the preseason.

Nonetheless, an ankle sprain is not the news fans were hoping for with Anthony Edwards.