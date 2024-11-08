Anthony Edwards continued his scorching start to the 2024-25 NBA season, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a commanding 135-119 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night. According to StatMamba, Edwards’ 33-point performance marked his eighth consecutive game scoring at least 20 points, a feat last achieved by Kevin Garnett in 2004, establishing Edwards as the only Timberwolves player since Garnett to start a season with such scoring consistency.

In Thursday's win, Edwards added eight rebounds, six assists, and a block, shooting 13-of-23 from the field and an impressive 5-of-9 from beyond the arc. His contributions on both ends of the court have been pivotal for the Timberwolves, who have improved to a 5-3 record, claiming their last two games. Edwards’ consistency and versatility have set the tone for Minnesota’s promising start, drawing comparisons to Garnett, who was instrumental in leading the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals two decades ago.

Through eight games, Edwards is averaging a career-best 28.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. His three-point shooting has also seen a marked improvement, climbing from 35.7% last season to 46.2% this season, with an average of 5.1 three-pointers made per game. His enhanced efficiency and perimeter shooting have added a new dimension to his offensive game, elevating him to an elite level among NBA scorers.

Edwards’ remarkable start has energized the Timberwolves and significantly bolstered their standing in the Western Conference. As they prepare for their upcoming two-game homestand against the 3-6 Portland Trail Blazers on Friday and the 3-4 Miami Heat on Sunday, Minnesota looks to continue building on their early season momentum with Edwards leading the charge

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ resurgence, fueled by Anthony Edwards' standout performances, recalls the dominant play of Kevin Garnett during his years with the franchise, sparking hopes for another potential deep playoff run.