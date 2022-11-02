Anthony Edwards gets brutally honest on Timberwolves starters’ struggles after Rudy Gobert trade

Minnesota Timberwolves young star Anthony Edwards recently shared his honest thoughts on the team’s starting lineup, per HoopsHype.

“When we’re (starters) in the game, we’re losing. When they (bench) are in the game, we have a better chance of winning. I don’t like the sound of that, so we’re going to figure it out.,” Edwards said.

Anthony Edwards was looking at the team’s plus-minus statistics during the press conference. He pointed out that the Timberwolves’ starting lineup was full of minus players, while the bench had a number of plus players. Although it is good for Minnesota that the role players are stepping up, the Timberwolves need their stars to get things going.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert have shown glimpses of being a star-studded frontcourt duo. But they are still growing accustom to playing with one another.

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards emerged as a star last season. So far in 2022-2023, he is averaging 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists per game. Additionally, Edwards is shooting 45 percent from the field and 37 percent from deep.

The Timberwolves expect to contend this year. Karl-Anthony Towns made it clear before the season that now is the time for this Minnesota team to find success.

“It’s always talkin about us being good and are we good enough and sh*t,” Towns said. “It’s time to be great. It’s not time to be good anymore. It’s time to be great. We made these trades, so gotta be great. Good is not good enough anymore.”

Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns will look to help the starting rotation find their footing moving forward.