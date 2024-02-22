If there's one thing Draymond Green knows, it's trash-talking. He's one of the best at it in the Association. But, the Golden State Warriors veteran isn't the only one who likes to talk smack to his opponents. Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards is always yapping on the court, which almost fits perfectly into the character he played in the basketball movie “Hustle”.
But, as Draymond recently spoke on, Ant backs it up in every single way as he continues to develop into one of the elite talents in the league.
Via Jeff Teague's Club 520 podcast:
“Ant (Anthony Edwards) talks more than anybody by the way, and he’s so good there’s not much you can say. Like I’m going to go there with you, like I’m going to talk non stop but he talks to everybody and he’s that good so there’s not much you can really do or say. He knows he’s good and that’s dangerous and he’s carrying that team, which is nuts because they’ve got some guys that have lost a lot on that team and he’s carrying them like they some winners. That’s a special gift man,” said Green.
Edwards is indeed carrying the Timberwolves in 2023-24, who sit in first place in the Western Conference with a stellar 39-16 record. The former first-overall pick is enjoying a career year, averaging 26.3 points, 5.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per night on 47% shooting from the field and a 38.6% clip from downtown. His usage rate is also sitting at 32.1%, which is the highest of his first three years in the NBA.
Anthony Edwards is special and he can talk as much as he wants because the results are there, as Draymond alluded to.
Keep shining, Ant.