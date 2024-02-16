Minnesota looks like the NBA's best team.

The Minnesota Timberwolves faced the Portland Trail Blazers Thursday for the second time in as many games.

Roaring out of the gate, the Wolves took advantage of an extended stay in Portland with a signature first quarter. Anthony Edwards poured in 13 first-quarter points as he nearly outscored the Blazers by himself. Minnesota dominated the opening frame pouring in an outrageous 44 points, their most in a first quarter all season.

It wasn’t just an offensive masterpiece for the Wolves in the opening quarter. Their defense showed up in a big way just like it has all season. The Blazers mustered just 14 first-quarter points, the fewest points allowed to start a game for Minnesota this season. The 30-point differential marked the largest gap for the Timberwolves franchise since February 7, 2001.

As Minnesota concluded their extended road trip in fashion, let’s analyze some key takeaways from the Timberwolves' 128-91 win in Portland.

Timberwolves handle adversity

Despite an unbelievable start to the game, it’s impossible to beat an opponent in the first 12 minutes. The Trail Blazers showed that on Thursday night as they battled back ferociously in the second and third quarters. As Minnesota let go of the rope a bit, Portland took advantage by outscoring them by 15 points in the second quarter—shrinking the lead by half entering intermission.

The game tightened up further to begin the second half as the Blazers stepped on the accelerator. Minnesota’s big lead dwindled to single-digits following a strong Blazers run, the game appearing in jeopardy.

A theme at times over the past 24 months seemed to be potential reoccurrence on Thursday. However, the Timberwolves responded in strong fashion. Bouncing back to end the third quarter, Minnesota went on runs of their own to rebuild the lead.

Despite a poor start to the second half, the Wolves still managed to outscore the Blazers by 22 points in the second half behind a dominant paint presence on both ends. Minnesota scored their most paint points in a single game this season with 66 points in the painted area, flexing their size and strength in a strong showing prior to All-Star weekend.

Anthony Edwards puts the league on notice

The Timberwolves All-Star guard showed out again on Thursday night, finishing with 34 points on efficient 12-21 shooting.

A big theme this season has been Ant’s continued improvement as an an all-around player. This win over Portland was another prime example of that. Edwards complimented his gaudy scoring numbers by dishing out seven assists and snagging six rebounds. Minnesota’s franchise player posted a block and two steals as well en route to a game-high +36 plus-minus.

The former No. 1 overall pick continues to live up to the hype. Leading into his second All-Star appearance, Edwards is making serious noise. Over his last 10 games, Edwards is averaging 28.4 points, 5.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds on elite efficiency. In this stretch, he is shooting 52.3% from the field including a scorching 42.9% from behind the arc.

His continued development as a passer and shotmaker are essential focal points down the stretch for Minnesota. A rather mundane offensive attack needs all the juice it can extract from the current roster, with Edwards leading the way. The more Ant can maximize Rudy Gobert in their two-man game, the better.

I want to see more of this! pic.twitter.com/UEBOzvtm92 — Sheldon Wohlman (@3swohlman) February 16, 2024

Timberwolves dominate in usual fashion

Minnesota is playing their best basketball when they are sticking to their identity. On Thursday night, the Wolves flexed their muscle in impressive fashion by defending, dominating the glass, connecting on a low-volume of triples and moving the basketball.

The league’s top defense suffocated the Trail Blazers as Portland connected on just 31 of their 83 field goal attempts. Portland’s 37% shooting from the field is not a one-off for Minnesota’s elite defense. On multiple occasions this year, the Wolves have stymied opposing teams by challenging at the point of attack and winning the rebounding battle, just like they did Thursday while securing 52 boards to the Blazers' 35.

On the other end, Minnesota went just 11-30 from deep. While the Wolves are a lower-volume three-point shooting team, they have been extremely efficient on those attempts.

Coming into the game against Portland, Minnesota ranked second in the NBA in team three-point percentage. Shooting 39.3% on threes, Minnesota, while selective, has effectively shot the ball around their inside-out star scorers.

While the Timberwolves continue to solidify their offensive identity, opposing rivals should fear a potential playoff matchup. A top-tier defense projects to get even better when the game slows down a bit in the postseason. Defensive game plans become even more thorough and the Wolves' collection of length, size, quickness and defensive versatility make them a tough task for anyone in a seven-game series.