The Minnesota Timberwolves are still within striking distance of the number one seed in the Western Conference. After a huge 113-106 win over the much-improved Houston Rockets on Tuesday night, the Timberwolves sit just half a game behind the Denver Nuggets in the win-loss column. That is incredible news, especially with Anthony Edwards not being at his best as of late.
Edwards has been a bona fide bricklayer over the past week or so. He has shot 38.6 percent from the field over the past six games, and over his past three, he hasn't been able to buy a bucket from beyond the arc. The Timberwolves star has missed his past 22 attempts from deep, and over his past three games, he has gone 0-8, 0-5, and 0-6, respectively, from long range.
Anthony Edwards, until March 24, 2024, was shooting 37.4 percent from three. His percentage has gone all the way down to 35.8 percent during his recent stretch — a startling decline. Be that as it may, the Timberwolves star is confident that he'll be experiencing positive regression soon, timing it just right for their push to make a deep run in the playoffs.
“In the playoffs, that s**t's gonna be butter,” Edwards said emphatically following the Timberwolves' victory over the Rockets on Tuesday, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.
Indeed, Anthony Edwards should be due for some regression to the mean. After all, he is not a zero percent shooter from long range like he has been over his past three games. Even the best three-point shooters go through slumps, but the Timberwolves star knows that timing matters even more. All will be forgotten if he finds his shooting stroke heading into April 20.
The Timberwolves keep on winning despite Ant's shooting slump
One would think that the Timberwolves would be struggling immensely with Anthony Edwards unable to throw a pebble into the ocean over the past three games. And yet, this isn't the Minnesota team of yesteryear. Despite Edwards' putrid output (or lack thereof) from beyond the arc, the Timberwolves have taken two quality wins against tough opponents in the Denver Nuggets and Rockets.
The good news is that Edwards is still finding a way to contribute even if his shot isn't falling. During the dying embers of the Timberwolves' win against the Rockets, Edwards was very active on the defensive end, and it was his ability to finish in transition that allowed Minnesota to keep Houston at bay despite an impressive comeback attempt near the end.
This is the hallmark of a true superstar. Edwards is also crashing the glass, and against the Rockets, he also found a way to put up points on the board by slashing fearlessly towards the hoop and drawing fouls in the process. (He went 11-11 last night.)
Anthony Edwards has seven games to get his shooting stroke right, as the Timberwolves will need him to be at his best moving forward especially amid the lingering uncertainty of Karl-Anthony Towns' recovery from a knee injury.
Anthony Edwards, a playoff riser
Anthony Edwards does not have the longest playoff track record; he has only suited up in 11 career postseason games after suffering two first-round exits in two playoff appearances. But that should not take away from what the Timberwolves star has done in valiant efforts.
In 11 playoff outing thus far, Edwards is averaging 28.1 points per game on 46.9 percent shooting from the field and 38.9 percent from deep — both huge improvements over his regular season numbers. The return of Karl-Anthony Towns, however, will be imperative in making sure Edwards has even more space to operate.