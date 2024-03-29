The postseason is nearing. This means teams need to be loaded as much as possible for them to make a deep run. Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert might be doing a lot for the Minnesota Timberwolves already but they are missing Karl-Anthony Towns. Coach Chris Finch and owner Glen Taylor will definitely want his most consistent scorer to be present once the NBA Playoffs commence. It even looks like that wish is likely to come true.
Glen Taylor gave an inside scoop on Karl-Anthony Towns' return. The news might even start to please Timberwolves fans, via Darren Wolfson of SKOR North.
“Karl has indicated that he’s coming along really well and he’s ahead of schedule. I don’t know exactly what date that means, but it’s good news. Actually, we have a lot of guys who are really important to our team. But, Karl has certain skill sets that are just different than the other guys and you want him to display that on the floor,” the Timberwolves owner declared.
Karl-Anthony Towns was officially ruled out after suffering a lateral meniscus tear. He needed to undergo surgery and recover. The Timberwolves stretch big man will then be re-evaluated on April 9. This is to see if he will be fit to play in the first games of the NBA Playoffs. Coach Chris Finch has managed to notch some wins without him but his threat from all three levels of scoring does open up the Timberwolves offense by quite a lot.
Towns, a much-needed offensive boost
It is no secret that an NBA All-Star will definitely help a team in winning more games. This is exactly what the Timberwolves got out of Karl-Anthony Towns. Before going down with an injury, he was shooting at a 50.6% clip in his field goal attempts to notch an average of 22.1 points. He also helps guys like Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert in crashing the boards. This gets the Timberwolves 8.4 rebounds on a nightly basis. Lastly, he has a playmaking acumen which is rarely seen from big men in the league these days. The squad benefits from it as he records three assists on average.
Towns' mere presence allows Rudy Gobert to dominate the paint because of his ability to make shots in the perimeter. Moreover, he has also developed an insane gravity whenever he is near the ball. This opens up easy passing lanes for Mike Conley and a better driving lane for when Anthony Edwards decides to get closer to the rim. All of these are integral in Finch's schemes to get the Timberwolves more wins.
Obviously, it will take Towns some time to heat up and find his groove. But, when he does that, the Timberwolves might just win a Larry O'Brien trophy.