In the midst of an ownership crisis, the Minnesota Timberwolves traveled to Colorado to take on the reigning champion Denver Nuggets Friday night. With the biggest game of the regular season in front of them, the Wolves did not disappoint.
The first half was arguably the best 24-minute stretch of basketball the Timberwolves have played all season. Behind 19 assists and an unbelievable zero turnovers, the Wolves left Nuggets fans in shock with a convincing 62-43 lead over Denver at the break.
Minnesota was out for blood from the opening tip in this vital battle for the top spot in the Western Conference. Anthony Edwards continued his dominance despite a poor shooting night from behind the three-point line. His lockdown defense and fancy footwork continues to make him a matchup nightmare for the defending champions.
The Timberwolves carried their brilliant first-half performance into the latter stages of the game. The big-time showdown turned into a lopsided affair despite Nikola Jokic's usual excellence.
Even with Minnesota's overwhelming successes this season, doubters still exist regarding their postseason aspirations. However, the dominant 111-98 road win over the Denver sent a message to those critics in the biggest statement win of the year. Let's dive into Minnesota's successes following the emotional road dub.
Nuggets don't have a matchup for Anthony Edwards
Ascending superstar Anthony Edwards is top-notch when it comes to aura. With a personality and playing style that fans love, no one has produced more viral highlights than Edwards this season. However, the 22-year-old's game transcends all of the glitz and glam.
Edwards has taken significant steps forward in his development this season. His ability to read a defense in the pick-and-roll and deliver timely, precise passes has elevated his offensive game to new heights. Maximizing his teammates around him, Ant has become a dynamo as a lead guard. With his dribble pull-up, euro slow step, step-through and usual deep-range shot-making make him a tough task to defend based solely on skill. Add in the fact he's one of the strongest, most athletic guards in the entire NBA and you're looking at a matchup nightmare on the perimeter.
Edwards' physical gifts and ever-improving skills were on full display in Minnesota's dismantling of the Nuggets. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, one of the league's better point-of-attack defenders, doesn't matchup well with Edwards. Despite excellent screen navigation and foot speed, Edwards' physicality completely dwarfs KCP. Due to that dynamic, Caldwell-Pope has to work even harder to keep Ant from getting downhill.
With that in mind, Edwards is able to effectively create space by selling drives and stopping on a dime.
Anthony Edwards pump-fakes + midrange jumper pic.twitter.com/v6BUDGBn84
— Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) March 30, 2024
The next-best option for Denver defensively is Aaron Gordon. Though he's an extremely underrated defender with good positional flexibility on the defensive end, Edwards still reigned supreme, his quickness advantage outweighing Gordon's superior size and length.
With Gordon struggling to contain Edwards off the bounce, Ant was able to utilize his patented up-and-under step-through. As Denver plays without a legit shot-blocker, anytime Edwards finds open space near the rim, expect the star guard to convert on his opportunities.
Anthony Edwards tough fake + finish, wow pic.twitter.com/4PUWjKnlJL
— Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) March 30, 2024
Edwards poured in 25 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals as his athletic dominance shined bright in Denver on Friday night.
Rudy Gobert presents major paint problems
The trade for Rudy Gobert continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. Minnesota now, once again, stands at the top of the Western Conference.
Gobert is at the center of everything for the top-seeded Timberwolves. His ability to anchor a defense, screen, dive, clean up the glass and set a winning tone has completely changed the Wolves from a struggling franchise to a true contender. Once again, the French seven-footer posted another double-double on near perfect efficiency.
On just eight shot attempts, Gobert poured in 21 points as he connected on seven tries, including an awesome euro-step lay in on a short roll.
Rudy Gobert nasty PnR euro + layup, assisted by Mike Conley through DeAndre Jordan’s legs pic.twitter.com/y4JDpTz12e
— Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) March 30, 2024
To go along with high-volume scoring, Gobert snagged 11 rebounds and swatted three shots as well. His paint dominance is essential for the Timberwolves in matchups with the Nuggets. One of the few teams that can really give Denver problems, the Wolves' length and defense gives Chris Finch options defensively.
At times, Gobert can take the Jokic assignment, but Minnesota might be better off when he doesn't. The Wolves elected to place Gobert on Aaron Gordon Friday night, just like they did in last year's playoffs. Often completely disrespecting Gordon's outside shooting, the Wolves' anchor is able to patrol the paint and help out on Jokic post-ups all while minimizing Gordon's cutting ability off the best passer in basketball.
Mike Conley and Jaden McDaniels are X-factors
Jaden McDaniels and Mike Conley are the true X-Factors for the Timberwolves this postseason.
Let's start with McDaniels, who missed last year's playoffs following a self-inflicted broken wrist. His confidence level at an all-time high, Slim's ability to attack closeouts, knockdown perimeter shots off the catch and cut on the baseline are all essential pieces fitting into the Wolves' offense around their stars.
McDaniels showed a bit of all of that offensively Friday night, scoring 17 points on an efficient 7-10 shooting. If McDaniels consistently outscores Michael Porter Jr. (14 points on Friday) in a potential playoff matchup between Minnesota and Denver, the Wolves should love their odds to win the series.
Mike Conley showed out in the win, too. As the regular season winds down, the 16-year veteran has noted multiple times that he is looking to ramp up his aggression as a scorer. He could not be stopped in the win, especially from deep.
Shooting 5-6 from three, “Bite Bite” stole the show with 23 points and eight assists. His calming presence has been undeniable since last year's trade with the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers. Conley's maturity, quality point guard play, and elite shooting have all meshed perfectly what the Wolves were lacking prior to his arrival. Conley has sunk 42.8% of the threes he has taken since being traded to Minnesota.
A perfect blend of on-ball and off-ball play makes Conley the true X-Factor for Minnesota as a timely shot-maker, offensive organizer and high-IQ ball player.