The NBA Free Agency and Offseason are times when players get to reconnect with their families. Some get huge offers and party a lot while some like Anthony Edwards plan on giving back to the community that supported them throughout their career. The Timberwolves star loves the city that backed him up and will keep that relationship in check through his Don't Follow The Wave initiative.

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed on a five-year rookie maximum contract extension. This will make the young star earn as much as $26o million throughout his stay in the city, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

His skills prove that the contract is well-deserved. The former first-overall pick netted 4,871 points before the age of 22. He has the fourth-most points by a player in NBA history before turning 22. Great names like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Carmelo Anthony are the only players that have racked up more points than Anthony Edwards.

Minnesota continued to love their young star. It is his time to reciprocate that relationship back. His first course of action is to help the youth. The Don't Follow The Wave initiative will help young kids who are underserved get closer to their dreams. Anthony Edwards will partner up with non-profit organizations in order to achieve their goal.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I want to do everything I can to help as many young people as I can and help set them on the right path,” he said.

The Timberwolves star is also giving a chunk of his salary to the African American Breast Cancer Alliance. He lost his mother and grandmother to cancer which means the cause is close to his heart.

Anthony Edwards is setting a good example for up-and-coming stars with his new initiatives.