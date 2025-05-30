After Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ season ended in the Western Conference Finals for the second year in a row, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst is suggesting a trade for Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant. The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Timberwolves 4-1, eliminating Minnesota in a 124-94 loss in Game 5. After winning 68 regular-season games before going 12-4 en route to the NBA Finals, the Thunder have dominated the competition.

Many believe 2024-25 could be the beginning of a potential dynastic run for the Thunder. Could the Timberwolves secure a third consecutive Western Conference Finals appearance by landing Durant? The Timberwolves had eyes for Durant ahead of this year’s deadline, which suggests their pursuit of the 15-time All-Star will continue during the offseason, Windhorst said, per ESPN’s Hoop Collective.

“I know this is typical revisionists stuff, not revisionists but post-trade deadline discussion, which always gets a little hazy. It became clear to me from talking with the parties involved just how serious the Wolves were about trying to trade for Kevin Durant at the trade deadline,” Windhorst said. “Now, at the time, the Wolves were not playing their best basketball. They subsequently finished the season, I think 18-5, and got to the Western Conference Finals.

“So I don’t want to make it imply that their mindset is that this is still where it was in February,” Windhorst concluded.

In a competitive Western Conference, where the Suns failed to reach the postseason with a roster featuring All-Stars Devin Booker, Durant, and Bradley Beal, many anticipate drastic changes. At the same time, the Timberwolves, feeling the pressure of the Thunder’s unprecedented run, could be fixated on landing a star to combat Oklahoma City’s core.

“I got the coach talking about how jammed and tight the West is, and you might have to have a great season to finish over .500,” Brian Windhorst added. “And I got evidence that the president, assuming he re-signs, is going to maybe go big game hunting.”

Does Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves need an upgrade?

ESPN’s Tim Legler believes the Timberwolves need to upgrade their starting point guard. As the NBA world reacts to the Timberwolves’ season coming to an end, Legler shared his take, per the Dan Patrick Show.

“They need to address their lead guard position,” Legler said. “I love Mike Conley; he’s been one of my favorite players in the NBA his entire career, just a huge fan of his. He’s a leader; he’s tough; he’s great in Memphis, but he’s at the stage of his career he’s not going to generate any additional offense for people.”

It’ll be an interesting offseason for the Timberwolves.