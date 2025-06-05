Pete Alonso is off to a scorching-hot start for the New York Mets this season. After agreeing to a two-year deal with New York, Alonso has delivered for the team and he had another prolific game on Wednesday.

Alonso hit an absolute bomb against the Los Angeles Dodgers. His three-run homer traveled 447 feet and was his longest of the season, per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo on X.

Alonso was facing Dodgers reliever Ryan Loutos with two on and no outs in the top of the eighth inning when he smoked a 92 mph sinker deep to left center. The shot was a no-doubter, and even drew a pained reaction from Loutos, who immediately knew it would leave the park.

Pete Alonso's two-homer day powers the Mets past the Dodgers

May 27, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after hitting a two run home run during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Citi Field.
Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The eighth inning homer sealed the game for the Mets, giving the team a 6-0 lead. But it was actually Alonso’s second home run of the evening. Back in the first inning he jumped on an 85 mph slider from Tony Gonsolin to put New York up 3-0.

It’s been quite a start for Alonso, who recently teamed up with Francisco Lindor to set a Mets franchise record. The duo homered in the same game for the 28th time, breaking the previous record held by Darryl Strawberry and Howard Johnson, who both went deep in the same contest 27 times.

Alonso is now slashing .290/.386/.563 with 14 home runs, a league-leading 53 RBI, 34 runs scored, a league-leading 19 doubles, an OPS+ of 163 and 1.9 bWAR in 62 games.

Alonso’s power surge lifted the Mets past the Dodgers 6-1. They’ve now won nine of the last 11 games and improved to 39-23 on the season. New York has a 1.5 game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.

The Mets made a massive commitment to Juan Soto in free agency this offseason and nearly let Alonso walk. And while Soto has struggled to adjust to his new team, Alonso looks like a massive steal. New York signed him to a two-year, $54 million contract. However, he has an opt out after this season, which would allow him to re-enter free agency for 2026.

Alonso is on the way to making himself a lot of money this offseason. For now, the Mets are benefiting from the four-time All-Star’s big year.