Anthony Edwards had his clutch activated against the Lakers just in case.

A huge talking point in the world has been LeBron James' supposed three-point attempt. A shot attempt that was turned into a two-pointer. The Los Angeles Lakers star had the world arguing and zooming in on different types of media. However, the debate because of Tony Brothers' call does not seem to matter for a certain Minnesota Timberwolves star. Anthony Edwards knows that his clutch gene would have kicked in even if The King's shot was ruled a three, via Dane Moore of the Blue Wire Podcast.

“Nah, I had no clue. I was ready to hit the game-winner and ready for Finchy to draw up a play for me. I was ready for that and didn't even know it was a two until everybody was sayin' it,” Anthony Edwards said when asked about his opinion about the controversial LeBron James shot overruled by Tony Brothers.

The Timberwolves star may have very well hit another clutch shot in response. He was on fire the whole game and his hot hand is always reliable. Edwards finished the close game against the Lakers with 31 points along with three assists. His scoring numbers led the whole Timberwolves squad. Big men like Naz Reid, Rudy Gobert, and Karl-Anthony were the ones who stepped up when he was not on the court.

Truly, Edwards' clutch gene is undeniable but it was not needed a lot in this contest. After some misses by the Lakers, it looked like the Timberwolves were pulling away with the win. Although, it is great to know how locked in the star is when it comes to these dying moments of the game.