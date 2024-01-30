Anthony Edwards doesn't hold back on his criticisms

It looks like a potential fine might be headed for Anthony Edwards. Following the Minnesota Timberwolves' 107-101 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Edwards had straightforward criticisms directed to the officials.

The guard specifically spoke on how the Timberwolves had to play through the Thunder's physicality without any calls coming from the referees.

“I'm gonna take the fine but the refs did not give us calls tonight,” Edwards said, via ClutchPoints. “We had to play through every bump, every grab…I don't know. I don't know how we won tonight.”

“Imma take this fine, but the refs did not give us no calls tonight.” Anthony Edwards didn’t hold back in his interview after the Timberwolves’ win over the Thunder 😂pic.twitter.com/KeUWZiF5pg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 30, 2024

As a team, the Timberwolves only had two more personal fouls than the Thunder (19 in total for Minnesota and 17 for Oklahoma City). In the free throws department, however, the Timberwolves totaled 15 attempts compared to the Thunder's 22.

Timberwolves edge out the Thunder in a heavyweight battle

The game itself was a seesaw affair, with a total of 24 lead changes all throughout. The Thunder's last taste of the lead, however, would come with 2:43 left in the game. Oklahoma hung on to a one-point advantage, 97-96. Jaden McDaniels then drilled a three-pointer while Edwards followed with a dunk to put the Timberwolves up by four. Minnesota would not relinquish the lead until the final buzzer.

Anthony Edwards himself led the Timberwolves with 27 points while Karl-Anthony Towns followed with a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds.

For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 37 points and eight assists.

At the moment, a win over a top team such as Oklahoma City gives the Timberwolves something to smile about as they return to the win column after losing their previous outing just days before. Edwards, however, may want to be on standby for that potential fine the league might give out.