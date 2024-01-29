The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Oklahoma City Thunder as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Timberwolves are 32-14, but they have lost three of their last five games. They have played the Timberwolves three times this season, and they are 1-2 in those games. In those games, Anthony Edwards is scoring 21.7 points per game. He has also grabbed 5.7 rebounds to go along with 4.0 assists. Karl-Anthony Towns has scored 16.0 while Rudy Gobert has grabbed 13.0 rebounds. Mike Conley sat out Saturday's game, and his status for Monday is uncertain.

The Thunder now hold the top spot in the Western Conference, and they are coming off a game against the Detroit Pistons Sunday afternoon. In the previous games against the Timberwolves, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 33.0 points per game, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists. Chet Holmgren has played well against Minnesota as he has scored 17.0 points per game, as well. The Thunder should have their main lineup healthy and ready to go in this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Thunder Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +114

Oklahoma City Thunder: -2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Thunder

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Oklahoma

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Timberwolves have had their struggles lately, but it is not because of their play on the defensive end of the court. In their last 10 games, the Timberwolves have allowed just 108.9 points per game. On the season, they have allowed 107.6 per game. Minnesota is one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, and they need to show it in this game if they want to cover the spread.

The Timberwolves have allowed 103, 102, and 129 points in their three games against the Thunder this season. 129 points is the anomaly, but giving up 103 and 102 is an easy to help the team win. When the Timberwolves allow less than 110 points this season, they are 25-2. If they can keep the Thunder under 110, they will cover the spread.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma City is having a great season, and they have played especially well against the Timberwolves. In those games, the Thunder have allowed 106, 106, and 97 points. The Thunder are 16-2 when they allow less than 110 points this season, and they have done that in every game against the Timberwolves. Minnesota does not score a lot of points as a team on the season, so it would not be surprising to see the Thunder do just that again. If the Thunder can play good defense once again, they will cover the spread.

SGA is the most important player on the Thunder. When he plays well, the Thunder play well. When he struggles, the Thunder struggle. When SGA scores at least 25 points, the Thunder are 29-8. He has crushed the Timberwolves this season, and that should continue in this one. He has scored at least 32 points in each game against the Timberwolves this season. If SGA can have another good game, the Thunder will cover the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Thunder Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. However, the Timberwolves are not playing well at the moment. The Thunder can have a good game, but the spread could be tough to cover. It is a lower spread, so instead of taking the Timberwolves to cover, I am going to take them to win straight up.

Final Timberwolves-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves ML (+114), Under 224.5 (-110)