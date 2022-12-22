By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

There’s no denying that Anthony Edwards has now established himself as one of the most dangerous offensive threats in the NBA today. However, what some folks might tend to overlook is the Minnesota Timberwolves star puts in on the defensive end.

In case you’re one of those who have yet to witness Edwards’ defensive prowess, then you better feast your eyes on his LeBron James-ensure chase-down block on Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic on Wednesday night. It was a sight to behold:

Anthony Edwards went all-out to get the block on Luka Doncic 🚫pic.twitter.com/Wg7NlByiYg — Timberwolves Nation (@TWolvesNationCP) December 22, 2022

LeBron’s block on Andre Iguodala during the 2016 NBA Finals will forever go down in history as one of the greatest defensive stops ever. The magnitude of that moment also further emphasized James’ heroics in the clutch. Edwards’ block on Wednesday night may not have been as good, but you can’t fault the Wolves star for a lack of effort.

Anthony Edwards hadn’t even crossed the half-court line when the outlet pass was thrown to a wide-open Luka Doncic. Edwards sprinted all the way to the opposite end of the floor to swat away what should have been an easy deuce for Luka. If there were any question marks regarding Edwards’ effort on the basketball court, then this play should erase any and all doubt.

In the end, however, it was still Luka and the Mavs that were victorious in the contest, 104-99. Doncic finished with a game-high 25 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists. Edwards, on the other hand, logged 23 points four boards, and five dimes. Wednesday’s loss snapped the Timberwolves’ three-game winning streak.