Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves have taken the leap to the NBA's upper echelon this season, and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony believes Edwards has the ‘greatness gene.'
On the most recent edition of the ‘7PM in Brooklyn' podcast, Anthony spoke about the Timberwolves superstar:
Anthony Edwards can be the face of the league… if he wants to be. pic.twitter.com/JT3Umni8QX
Said Melo on Edwards, “We talk about the greatness gene a lot. And he got it. Ant got the gene. He has the greatness gene. It's going to go as far as he wants it to go. We're talking about how prestigious it is to be in that All-Star Game. It was disrespectful shooting with the left hand. In the [Skills Competition]. Don't do it.”
Melo added that he thought the Timberwolves star's shoe sponsor should have stepped in. “Adidas should've been like, ‘Yo, Ant you are f***ing bugging.' Those conversations need to be had. Somebody should have, ‘Yo, Ant, what are you doing? You're shooting lefty and this is All-Star Saturday night. Everybody's already looking at this like, get this s*** out the window. You have a chance to be the face of the NBA.'
Guest Draymond Green added about Edwards, “Once you have a chance to write your name in that book, you better grab a f***ing Sharpie.”
Green is on record that the Timberwolves guard's left-handed shooting at All-Star Weekend bothered him.
The controversy over Edwards' left-handed shooting underscores a broader conversation about the evolution of the All-Star Game and what it represents to the NBA and its fan base. Over the years, the event has transitioned from a purely competitive matchup to a more spectacle-oriented affair, which Edwards himself pointed out, complete with elaborate pre-game shows, halftime performances, and a general atmosphere that leans more towards entertainment than intense competition.
Edwards and the Timberwolves next take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.