Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards explained why he believes there is a lack of defensive effort in the NBA All-Star Game.

The 2023-24 NBA All-Star Game featured almost no defense and plenty of offense. The Eastern Conference ultimately defeated the Western Conference by a jaw-dropping 211-186. Sure, fans enjoy offense, but the lack of effort and defense in the game has drawn complaints. Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards addressed those concerns after the game.

“For me, it's an All-Star Game. So I don't think I will ever look at it like being super competitive,” Edwards said, via HoopsHype. “It's always fun. But I don't know what they can do to make it more competitive… It's a break. So I don't think nobody want to come here and compete.”

NBA All-Star Weekend Recap

Overall, NBA All-Star Weekend was a success. Saturday night drew the most attention. The Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu three-point competition was arguably the best event of the entire weekend.

Curry narrowly defeated Ionescu in the event. However, Ionescu made things interesting and stepped up to the challenge by shooting from the NBA three-point line.

Damian Lillard won the three-point contest for the second consecutive season. The three-point contest has become a fan-favorite at NBA All-Star Weekend.

However, the skills challenge and slam dunk contest did not exactly draw fans in. The dunk contest lacked some creativity, although Jaylen Brown deserves credit for participating as stars have often refused to take part in the contest in recent years. Additionally, Mac McClung once again provided some excitement and won his second straight dunk contest.

The skills challenge has potential but there wasn't much effort shown and the event was also confusing at times.

The NBA Rising Stars Game and Celebrity All-Star Game on Friday were both fine. Friday's events were good ways to kickoff NBA All-Star Weekend.

However, the NBA All-Star Game itself is expected to be the main event. It's saved until Sunday for a reason. Yet, the lack of defensive effort leads to easy offense.

It will be interesting to see how the NBA addresses the All-Star game concerns.