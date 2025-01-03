The Minnesota Timberwolves lost a heartbreaker at home to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, 118-115. In the loss, Anthony Edwards struggled mightily, scoring just 15 points on 5-for-16 shooting. It was revealed after the game that Jayson Tatum boldly requested to guard Edwards. Following the defeat, TNT's Charles Barkley took the Timberwolves, and specifically Edwards, to task.

“Edwards is taking too many threes. He’s such a terrific player that, if you’re guarding him, you want him shooting threes. If he’s going to the basket, he’s dunking on people, getting you in foul trouble, getting you in the penalty,” Barkley said.

The 23-year-old former Georgia Bulldog had a monstrous breakout season last year, during which Edwards drew comparisons to Michael Jordan. Barkley vehemently and comically put that notion to rest.

“Last year, this dude like Michael Jordan. They just both black. He’s not Michael Jordan. I personally think he’s regressed. He’s not aggressive. He needs to become more of a leader. When you break out, it doesn’t become easier; it becomes harder.”

Indeed, Edwards' stats show that he has not been nearly as effective this year.

His scoring has come down from 25.9 points per game to 24.5. His shooting percentage has also dipped more than two percent, while his assists have dropped as well. The only notable increase has been his three-point shooting, which Barkley alluded to. He is knocking down triples at a 40% clip but is attempting three more per game than last season.

It is certainly possible the loss of All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns has had an effect.

“They really miss KAT. When Rudy Gobert’s in the game, they’re playing five on four because Rudy’s not scoring,” Barkley said. The lack of an offensive paint presence has led to Edwards jacking up more shots from the outside.

It was always unfair to compare Anthony Edwards to Michael Jordan. But that relentless aggression to the basket appears lacking. If he cannot find that in his game again, the Timberwolves are likely looking at a very long season.