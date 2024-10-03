Donte DiVincenzo penned an emotional farewell to the New York Knicks after being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of a monumental deal that brought Karl-Anthony Towns to New York. DiVincenzo, who spent just one season with the Knicks, expressed his gratitude to the fans in a heartfelt message on Thursday.

“Thank you fans! Thank you for one of the best years of my life. The energy, the love, the tenacity, and the fun we had,” DiVincenzo said. “It was just one season, but one for the record books. Thanks for briefly letting me into your storied legacy and in your legendary family. Until next time…”

DiVincenzo's departure marks the end of a short yet impactful tenure with the Knicks, who now focus on their championship aspirations with Towns as their new centerpiece. Acquiring Towns signals a significant step forward for New York, but it came at a cost, with DiVincenzo and All-Star forward Julius Randle heading to Minnesota. The duo was instrumental in leading the Knicks to a 50-win season and a second seed in the Eastern Conference playoff standings.

At 27, DiVincenzo enjoyed a career-best season in 2023-24, setting personal highs with 15.5 points per game and an impressive 40.1% from three-point range. Signed initially as a reserve, DiVincenzo quickly earned a starting role by December, contributing 17.7 points per game over the final 61 games. He set a franchise record for most three-pointers in a single season with 283, becoming a fan favorite in New York for his sharpshooting and defensive versatility.

The trade to Minnesota places DiVincenzo on a Timberwolves team undergoing its own transformation. Alongside Randle, the Timberwolves boast a roster featuring rising star Anthony Edwards, veteran Rudy Gobert, point guard Mike Conley, forward Jaden McDaniels, and rookie Rob Dillingham. DiVincenzo’s shooting and two-way abilities should make him a key piece in the Timberwolves’ rotation as they aim to build on recent playoff success.

DiVincenzo's arrival in New York had briefly reunited him with former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges, creating excitement among Knicks fans. However, with Bridges traded earlier and now DiVincenzo's departure, that Villanova reunion has come to an end.

Though his time with the Knicks was brief, Donte DiVincenzo leaves a lasting legacy, both statistically and emotionally, as the team shifts its focus toward the future.