Donte DiVincenzo will be out indefinitely with a left great toe sprain, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced on Monday.

The Wolves' combo guard suffered this injury on Jan. 15 at the end of their 116-115 loss to the Golden State Warriors. After missing the last two games with this toe injury, DiVincenzo underwent an MRI that revealed a Grade 3 left great toe sprain.

DiVincenzo and the Timberwolves are currently seeking a second opinion to determine the best treatment options going forward. At this time, there are no further updates on his status or when he will be able to return to the floor this season.

This is a developing story that will be updated shortly.