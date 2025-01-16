Within just four minutes, the Minnesota Timberwolves found themselves trailing by 13 points. This early scoring drought set the stage for what ultimately grew into a 24-point deficit against the Golden State Warriors. After the game Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards revealed how the Timberwolves starting unit lacked energy.

“The starting five, we are terrible. Every game we come out low energy and the second group comes in and gives us energy. I would say the starting group gotta come out with more energy like we want to play the game of basketball, like we love the game,” said Edwards via a post in X(formerly Twitter) by the Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski.

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves coming up short against the Warriors

The Timberwolves fought back, outplaying the Warriors over the final three quarters and even tying the game in the final minute of the fourth quarter. However, their efforts fell short in a 116-115 loss on Wednesday night at Target Center in Minneapolis.

With 1:07 remaining, the Timberwolves (21-19) evened the score at 108-108, but Steph Curry took charge on the next possession, sinking a clutch 3-pointer to reclaim the lead.

From that point, the Timberwolves, led by Anthony Edwards, resorted to strategic fouling, nearly catching a break. With 10.1 seconds left, Gary Payton II hit the first of two free throws, giving the Warriors (20-20) a 114-112 lead.

However, he missed the second, allowing Andrew Wiggins to storm in and secure the offensive rebound. The ball found its way to the Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry, who was promptly fouled.

Curry capitalized at the free-throw line, extending the Warriors' lead to 116-112 with 6.3 seconds left. That sealed the game. Although Anthony Edwards sank a 3-pointer with just 1 second remaining, it wasn’t enough to close the gap.

Minnesota lacking the energy from the outset

The Timberwolves put themselves in a tough spot. While the Warriors opened strong with a quick 13-0 run, Minnesota struggled to gain any momentum in the first quarter. Both offensively and defensively, the energy simply wasn’t there.

In the first quarter, the Wolves matched their turnovers with made shots, totaling five each, as they fell behind 34-12.

With huge performances from Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo, each scoring 28 points, the Wolves clawed their way back into the game. They outscored the Warriors in all three of the final quarters and dominated the remaining 36 minutes.

Recently, the Timberwolves have hit their stride, winning seven of their last 10 games, including four of the past five. Edwards has elevated his game to an MVP-caliber level, Julius Randle is delivering strong performances, and DiVincenzo has shined as a star since stepping into the starting lineup in place of Mike Conley.

The Timberwolves fall to 21-19 while the Warriors are back at .500 with a 20-20 record.