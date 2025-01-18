Anthony Edwards has expressed his admiration for Timberwolves rookie Rob Dillingham, a sentiment Dillingham reciprocates. Edwards, delivering his second double-double of the season, led the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves to a commanding 116-99 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night.

Anthony Edwards taking Rob Dillingham under his wing

After the game Rob Dillingham shared how he learned from Edwards and the rest of his team, “I learn from Ant (Edwards) everyday, and all these dudes. But, Ant mainly because it’s like you see it first hand like if he miss, he missed. Ain’t gonna shoot that shit again. So they just show you, no matter what happen, you gotta keep going.”

Back from injury, Rob Dillingham wasted no time making an impact. He brought energy off the bench, highlighted by an eye-catching lob to Rudy Gobert. In just 13 minutes, Dillingham contributed nine points and three assists.

“Sh*t might not go your way every time, but you're never gonna be in that position if you don't even put yourself in that position to fuck up,” the Timberwolves rookie continued.

At 6'3″ and 175 pounds, Dillingham is known for his quickness and scoring prowess from all areas of the court. He also displayed strong playmaking abilities at Kentucky, where he averaged 6.6 assists per 40 minutes. To secure meaningful minutes in Chris Finch's rotation this season, he'll need to consistently highlight his passing skills.

Edwards leading the Timberwolves over the Knicks

Ant was phenomenal against the KAT-less Knicks. Edwards delivered a show-stopping dunk over Precious Achiuwa, sparking a decisive late-game surge that propelled the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 116-99 win against the New York Knicks on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.

Following the highlight slam, Edwards converted the and-one, set up Rudy Gobert with a lob on the next play, and capped the run with a three-pointer.

The Timberwolves' 8-0 run extended their lead to 13 points with just over five minutes left. From that point, Minnesota executed effectively, minimized turnovers, and delivered a defensive performance reminiscent of last season's top-ranked squad.

Anthony Edwards came close to a triple-double. After addressing the Timberwolves' rebounding struggles following Wednesday's loss to the Warriors—calling it the team's biggest issue midway through the season—he took matters into his own hands, securing a game-high 13 rebounds.

He consistently created opportunities for his teammates with sharp passing, dishing out a game-high seven assists, all while leading the game with 36 points.

The only blemish on Edwards' performance Friday night was his six turnovers, but he more than compensated for them. He shot an impressive 12-for-21 from the field, including 8-for-13 from beyond the arc, overcoming a sluggish start to assert complete dominance.

Minnesota bouncing back from the Warriors setback

The Wolves (22-19) bounced back from their poor first-quarter showing against the Warriors with a strong start against the Knicks (27-18). While New York missed Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota was without the recently impressive Donte DiVincenzo.

Mike Conley, returning to the starting lineup, stepped up early, matching Jalen Brunson's aggression. Conley scored 10 of his 13 points in the opening quarter, helping Minnesota secure a 28-21 lead after the first.

The victory was crucial for the Wolves, as they navigate a challenging schedule that includes a quick return to Minneapolis for a Saturday showdown against the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers at Target Center.