Tom Brady said it nine months ago. Now, even Draymond Green sees it. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has a future as a wide receiver in the NFL.

Green said as much after Edwards balled out and showed his athleticism in Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs series against the Denver Nuggets. The Golden State Warriors vet couldn’t help but heap praise on the Timberwolves guard, who did it all for Minnesota in the contest. Dray particularly liked a play from Ant-Man when he was able to catch a pass despite getting double-teamed.

“With all due respect to all the great Wide Receivers. Hard to not imagine Ant Man not being an all time great receiver. He just ran a crazy post on the double to get the ball,” Dray wrote on Twitter.

It’s not the first time that Anthony Edwards has shown he can catch anything thrown at him. Last June 2022, a video of him running routes and catching the football went viral, so much so that even Tom Brady told him he’s playing the wrong sport.

Brady wrote in response to the viral video, “Ant I know the money is good but you’re playing the wrong sport bro.”

Sure enough, NBA fans are lucky to have Anthony Edwards choose basketball over football. After all, we would have been denied of a transcendent talent had the Timberwolves star chose football over basketball.

We won’t go as far as to suggesting that Edwards can play in the NFL if this NBA thing doesn’t pan out for him. It is clear he is built for the NBA, and fans want to see more of him moving forward,