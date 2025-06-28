Arch Manning is gearing up for a crucial season, as he's set to take over as Texas football's starting quarterback in 2025, and he's not just banking on his well-known last name to boost his performance. At the latest Manning Passing Academy, the Longhorns star revealed that he's been diving into the film of two standout NFL quarterbacks—Josh Allen and Joe Burrow—in an effort to refine his skills before the new season.

Manning described Allen and Burrow as “elite competitors” and “fun to watch,” mentioning that he's gone through their college and pro game footage. By studying Allen's agility and knack for making plays when the situation gets tough, Manning aims to infuse that same energy into Texas' offense. He even called Allen “the ultimate football player,” showing the kind of leader he aspires to be for the Longhorns moving forward.

Article Continues Below
More NCAA Football News
Featured image Garrett Nussmeier
LSU football’s Garrett Nussmeier separates himself from Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels comparisonsDylan Fine ·
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) runs the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Joe Barna (43) in the first quarter at Camping World Stadium.
South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers drops ‘cool’ take on lucrative NFL hypeTroy Finnegan ·
Featured image Michigan football
Michigan football secures a pair of commits over Georgia, Texas, and SMUDylan Fine ·
Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule reacts during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium.
Nebraska’s Matt Rhule flips 2026 wide receiver from Arizona StateGuillermo Guajardo ·
DeSean Jackson and Delaware State University football have unveiled their 2025 class of recruits during national signing day.
DeSean Jackson nabs WR recruits from same high schoolRandall Barnes ·
Westlake Chaparrals wide receiver Chase Bowen (11) and North Shore Mustangs free safety Chace Calicut (22) collide after the punt bounces in the first quarter as the Chaparrals take on the Mustangs in the Conference 6A Division 1 UIL State Playoff semi-final game at Legacy Stadium in Katy, Dec. 14, 2024.
Georgia football secures massive 4-star commitment over Texas, MichiganTroy Finnegan ·

While at the Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux, Louisiana, Manning teamed up with other college quarterbacks to mentor young athletes. Each year, Nicholls State University hosts a camp that attracts 40 to 45 college quarterbacks from programs like Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina. Manning's offer of joining Arch at the camp, combined with a seemingly infinite amount of film study, highlights his maturation as a student of the game and a leader in the Longhorns building.

It's evident that observing other quarterbacks like Burrow matters to Manning too. Burrow's 2019 season at LSU was special, as he threw for 5,671 passing yards and 60 touchdown passes for the Tigers, which is about as good as it gets. Meanwhile, Allen made waves at Wyoming with his powerful arm and exceptional athleticism—qualities that Manning seems eager to emulate as he inches closer to the NFL.

In limited action last season, Manning threw for 939 yards and nine touchdowns, with just two interceptions to his name, while also adding four rushing touchdowns. As the Longhorns prepare for the next season, Manning's training will be crucial for what could end up being his breakout campaign.