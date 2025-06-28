Arch Manning is gearing up for a crucial season, as he's set to take over as Texas football's starting quarterback in 2025, and he's not just banking on his well-known last name to boost his performance. At the latest Manning Passing Academy, the Longhorns star revealed that he's been diving into the film of two standout NFL quarterbacks—Josh Allen and Joe Burrow—in an effort to refine his skills before the new season.

Manning described Allen and Burrow as “elite competitors” and “fun to watch,” mentioning that he's gone through their college and pro game footage. By studying Allen's agility and knack for making plays when the situation gets tough, Manning aims to infuse that same energy into Texas' offense. He even called Allen “the ultimate football player,” showing the kind of leader he aspires to be for the Longhorns moving forward.

I asked Arch Manning who he models his game after, he named two pros… "I'm watching a lot of Josh Allen and Joe Burrow right now. Those are my guys" He went on to say he's been watching their tape from college recently @davideckert98 with the follow up question#HookEm |… pic.twitter.com/j1eGx0AvEJ — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) June 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

While at the Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux, Louisiana, Manning teamed up with other college quarterbacks to mentor young athletes. Each year, Nicholls State University hosts a camp that attracts 40 to 45 college quarterbacks from programs like Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina. Manning's offer of joining Arch at the camp, combined with a seemingly infinite amount of film study, highlights his maturation as a student of the game and a leader in the Longhorns building.

It's evident that observing other quarterbacks like Burrow matters to Manning too. Burrow's 2019 season at LSU was special, as he threw for 5,671 passing yards and 60 touchdown passes for the Tigers, which is about as good as it gets. Meanwhile, Allen made waves at Wyoming with his powerful arm and exceptional athleticism—qualities that Manning seems eager to emulate as he inches closer to the NFL.

In limited action last season, Manning threw for 939 yards and nine touchdowns, with just two interceptions to his name, while also adding four rushing touchdowns. As the Longhorns prepare for the next season, Manning's training will be crucial for what could end up being his breakout campaign.