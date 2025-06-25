The Minnesota Timberwolves have a chance to add more talent to their roster, as they have the No. 17 pick in the NBA Draft. With many people claiming this is one of the deeper drafts in a while, the Timberwolves have a chance a grabbing a key player in their position. In the latest mock draft from Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, he has them selecting Thomas Sorber with the pick, but also mentioned the Timberwolves possibly receiving trade calls.

“Multiple teams, some in the lottery, have interest in Sorber, which leads to questions about whether he will even be available in this spot for Minnesota,” Siegel wrote. “If there is one player who could end up being the biggest surprise regarding where he goes in the 2025 NBA Draft, it's Sorber.

“Various teams are also calling the Timberwolves about jumping into this spot, sources said. Minnesota may take this opportunity to move down and add future draft picks should Sorber, or another player they would want, are off the board.”

It wouldn't be a surprise if the Timberwolves did make a move to trade down and grab more assets, especially if the player they want is already off the board. At the same time, they could still decide to keep the pick and take the best player available.

What will the Timberwolves do this offseason?

After a second straight trip to the Western Conference Finals, the Timberwolves are looking to get over the hump and advance to the NBA Finals. One of their goals is to sign Julius Randle to an extension, who was a big part of their success last season and was a good No. 2 option alongside Anthony Edwards. With that extension looming, that may cast doubt on Nickeil Walker-Alexander's future with the team, as he's set for an extension as well.

The Timberwolves were also trying to get into the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, and rumors were that they were close to getting a deal done, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

“Last week, the Timberwolves were on the verge of trading for him,” Windhorst said on First Take. “Ant Edwards could’ve tried to talk him into it, but did not… said, ‘this is not my place, KD, you do what you do.’”

It will be interesting to see what the Timberwolves will do in the draft and in free agency, as they may not have many options to work with.