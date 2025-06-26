The Minnesota Timberwolves are actively exploring trade options for the No. 31 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, with multiple offers reportedly in play ahead of Thursday night’s second round.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Minnesota is “in the process of auctioning off” the pick to the highest bidder.

“So the first pick in the second round tonight, No. 31, Minnesota Timberwolves… I’m told that pick is actually, currently in the process of being auctioned off to the highest bidder,” Charania said.

“The first pick of the second round is currently being auctioned off to the highest bidder.. There's multiple offers coming in as we speak”@ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/9q76OW1kfF — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

“There’s multiple offers coming to the Timberwolves… multiple future assets potentially. So, they’re going to continue to have those conversations. The draft is several hours away tonight. So just leading off the draft tonight… that first pick tonight [is] likely seems to be serious traction on potentially [a] trade there.”

Timberwolves explores trade for No. 31 pick after selecting Joan Beringer in 2025 NBA Draft

The Timberwolves hold the first selection of the second round, a pick considered valuable under the NBA’s updated collective bargaining agreement due to its contract flexibility.

The report follows earlier coverage from Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, who noted that Minnesota was fielding trade interest for the No. 31 pick.

Fischer also reported that several other teams were exploring deals involving second-round selections. The Chicago Bulls ultimately traded the No. 45 pick to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for the No. 55 pick and cash considerations. Additional picks reportedly in play include those held by the Charlotte Hornets (Nos. 33 and 34), Toronto Raptors (No. 39), Golden State Warriors (No. 41), and Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 44).

Minnesota is coming off its second consecutive appearance in the Western Conference Finals, where it lost in five games to the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder. On Wednesday, the Timberwolves selected center Joan Beringer with the No. 17 pick. Beringer previously played for Cedevita Olimpija in Slovenia and brings frontcourt depth to a roster led by Julius Randle.

The second round of the 2025 NBA Draft begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, airing live on ESPN.