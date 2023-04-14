James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

Gilbert Arenas has blasted the Minnesota Timberwolves for the impact trading in Rudy Gobert has had on Anthony Edwards.

Gobert was traded to the Timberwolves prior to this season after nine with the Utah Jazz, a move which created an intriguing frontcourt pairing between he and Karl-Anthony Towns. The move was met with mixed reviews at the time, but in the wake of the team’s Tuesday night play-in game loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Arenas has doubled down on the view of the trade he voiced when it first took place.

Talking on his show Gil’s Arena, Arenas said, “It was a bad trade because you had rim-drivers, you messed up the game for a player like Anthony.”

Rudy Gobert has long been a polarizing player for this exact reason. His value on the defensive end is undeniable – he is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and six-time member of the NBA All-Defensive First Team. His offensive limitations, however, mean that teams on which he plays invariably have less space in the paint in which to operate. According to Gilbert Arenas, that hampers the ability of teammates like Anthony Edwards to get to the rim.

There are plenty of others who are a lot less quick to criticize the French big man, though Arenas is certainly not alone in his opinion. In recent days, of course, the attention on Gobert has been more to do with his off-court antics – or more appropriately his sideline antics – which saw him suspended by the team for striking Kyle Anderson. Whether he plays in the Timberwolves’ do-or-die matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night remains to be, and will likely have a significant impact on the way the game is played in one way or another.