The Minnesota Timberwolves are the proud owners of the best record in the NBA at the moment, and they'll be putting that to the test on Wednesday night when they take on a San Antonio Spurs team that has lost 14 straight games. While the Timberwolves, on paper, are a much better team than the Spurs, Minnesota will want to find the answer to the question of, Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight vs. the Spurs?

Anthony Edwards' injury status vs. the Spurs

The Timberwolves were without Anthony Edwards during their previous two games, both of which were wins against the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets, two bottom-10 teams in the league according to current record. Edwards missed those games due to a hip contusion that he suffered in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 28. However, Minnesota coach Chris Finch said before the game that not only will Edwards be back in the lineup on Wednesday against the Spurs, but he'll also be playing without any restrictions.

The Timberwolves can afford to play it safe with Edwards; in addition to being the owner of the best record in the league, they are also coming up against the Spurs, a team that's in a race with the Detroit Pistons for the right to be called the worst team in the NBA.

Due to the odd scheduling this week brought forth by the NBA In-Season Tournament, the Timberwolves only have two games this week, and two of them are against two of the worst teams in the Western Conference (they have a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night), so they truly can afford to be patient when it comes to bringing Anthony Edwards back from injury.

The Timberwolves have also been without Jaden McDaniels, who is currently out due to an ankle injury, and in place of Edwards and McDaniels, Minnesota has called upon Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Troy Brown Jr. to fill in the majority of the minutes at the two and the three, respectively.

With Edwards back in the fold, expect the Wolves to continue their winning ways versus San Antonio.