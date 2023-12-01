Minnesota Timberwolves head coach, Chris Finch, provides an inspiring injury update on superstar Anthony Edwards.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been on a tear as they stand in first place in the Western Conference. That's even without Anthony Edwards not playing due to injury. However, good news is on the horizon, as head coach Chris Finch opens up about Edwards' potential return.

Finch claims that the injury is not something that will keep Edwards out for a long time, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. From the sounds of it, the Timberwolves could have Anthony Edwards back as soon as Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets.

“Chris Finch says it is unclear how long Ant will be out, but doesn't appear to be a long-term thing. He will be evaluated again tomorrow and Finch wasn't even ruling out this weekend at Charlotte. If he does sit these 2 games, would give him a week of rest before SAS on Weds.”

For now, Anthony Edwards' won't play in Thursday's matchup against the Utah Jazz. But we should see him back in action within a week. That's great news for the Timberwolves, as the top team in the Western Conference will have its star player return to the lineup.

Edwards has been amazing for the Timberwolves this year. He's averaging 26.2 points, 5.0 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game. His tenacity on the court makes him an exciting player to watch and root for.

With that said, more information regarding Anthony Edwards' injury status will come to fruition by Friday. If he's able to go on Saturday we should expect more of the same from Edwards. Especially considering the Hornets are one of the worst teams in the league right now.