Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert get key injury report updates ahead of Saturday's game vs. the Hornets

The first-place Minnesota Timberwolves (14-4) are entering uncharted territory as a franchise to begin the 2023-24 NBA season, but these latest updates could halt some of their momentum on Saturday. Fans already knew Anthony Edwards' name would be on the injury report, but they were probably surprised to see Rudy Gobert pop up there.

The Charlotte Hornets (6-11) are in the bottom four of the eastern Conference standings and are contending with their own injury concerns, so Minnesota could still take care of business on the road even though it will be shorthanded. Though, the interest level of fans may go down, as it is truly interesting to witness this team's growing chemistry take shape on the court.

With the Timberwolves looking to stay on top and remain the hottest squad in the NBA, people are naturally curious if Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert are going to suit up against the Hornets.

Anthony Edwards' injury status vs. Hornets

The fast-rising star landed hard on the ground while driving towards the basket in Tuesday's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Wolves head coach Chris Finch revealed that he suffered a hip contusion postgame. Edwards missed the team's last game and is also out for Saturday's matchup, according to Chris Hine of the Star Tribune.

This type of injury is difficult to evaluate. The discomfort Ant-Man is surely feeling could limit him. Given that Minnesota has built itself a nice cushion early in the season, rushing the 22-year-old back into action is impractical. Especially against Charlotte. Anthony Edwards' incredible talents will unfortunately not be on display in this one.

Rudy Gobert's injury status vs. Hornets

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year was initially considered questionable for tip-off with left hip soreness but will be available, per Hine. Rudy Gobert's abrupt inclusion to the injury report on Saturday seemingly did not bode well for his chances of playing, so this development is great news. His presence inside allows the Timberwolves to keep opposing offenses on their toes.

The paint will remain a treacherous place for Terry Rozier and company with Gobert in action. The French center is averaging 12.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and a dominant 2.3 blocks per game this season. After going through an adjustment period last year, he is finding his groove with fellow big man Karl-Anthony Towns on the floor.

The Wolves' duo will look to feast at the Spectrum Center versus the Hornets, while Anthony Edwards continues to recover.