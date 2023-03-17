Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

The Timberwolves will need all hands on deck to stand a competitive chance at staying in the playoffs. The team stands at seventh in the Western Conference, tying with the Dallas Mavericks at 12 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the top spot in the West. Minnesota will need the three-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year to give them enough momentum to push them to a playoff run. With a matchup against the Chicago Bulls on the horizon and the Mavericks taking on the Los Angeles Lakers later that night, the question remains: Is Rudy Gobert playing tonight vs. the Bulls?

Rudy Gobert’s injury status vs. Bulls

Gobert was listed as “questionable” with a left ankle sprain in the NBA’s injury list. The 7-foot-1-inch center was last inactive in a late-February matchup against the Golden State Warriors when Golden State took a five-point victory over Minnesota in the Chase Center.

Five other Timberwolves, including center Karl Anthony-Towns, made their way onto the team’s injury report. Anthony-Towns is listed as “out” with a right calf sprain, while guard Jaylen Nowell was listed as “out” with left knee tendinopathy. Center Naz Reid and guard Austin Rivers were listed as “questionable” with left calf soreness and back spasms, respectively.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gobert did not suit up for the Timberwolves when they last took on Chicago in December. Minnesota still took a 150-126 victory over the Bulls in the Target Center behind 37 points and 11 assists from Wolves guard Anthony Edwards. Edwards hit 13 of his 14 shot attempts and all seven of his free throws.

“Murder, murder, kill, kill,” Edwards said when asked what went through his mind before dispatching the Bulls.

The Wolves will tip off against the Bulls at 7 p.m. CDT on Friday in the United Center. The game will be broadcasted on Bally Sports North.