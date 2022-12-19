By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves haven’t had the most inspired season through the first two-plus months of the 2022-23 regular season. The injury to Karl-Anthony Towns hasn’t helped matters at all, and blockbuster offseason addition Rudy Gobert has missed his fair share of games as well. Nonetheless, at least for one night, Edwards and the Timberwolves had everything go their way, punctuated by an incredible dunk from the third-year guard.

With less than three minutes left in the Timberwolves’ rousing 150-126 victory over the floundering Chicago Bulls, Anthony Edwards threw down an incredible windmill dunk to hammer further the nail in his opponents’ coffin. But before that, Edwards had already snatched the Bulls’ souls with a steal and a buzzer-beating trey to end the third.

And after the game, Ant made sure to let everyone know it was, indeed, his intention to lower the Bulls into their grave.

“Murder, murder, kill, kill,” Edwards said when asked what went through his mind before dispatching of the Bulls completely.

That is sure to get the collective pulse of Timberwolves fans’ raising. After all, Anthony Edwards had 37 points on 13-25 shooting, leading the way behind Minnesota’s explosive scoring evening. This killer mentality is exactly what Edwards needs to display on a nightly basis given the Timberwolves’ unevenness in integrating Rudy Gobert into the mix.

Alas, in this sociopolitical landscape, some may find Edwards’ remarks to be questionable at best. Of course, when taken literally, those four words can be an extreme cause for concern. However, it appears as if Ant is just enjoying the moment, using the aforementioned words in a more figurative sense as he sought to take the game by the scruff of its neck.

With Karl-Anthony Towns still expected to be out for a few more weeks, Ant will need to infuse the Timberwolves with more of these performances so they could keep up in the Western Conference standings. Their next game against the Dallas Mavericks could be crucial, given the two’s proximity in the standings at the moment.