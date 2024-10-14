NBA fans have been waiting a long time for Julius Randle to play in an NBA game, and now they finally have an official return date. The star forward will debut for his new team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, in a Wednesday night preseason matchup versus the Chicago Bulls, according to insider Chris Haynes.

Randle has faced a myriad of challenges in 2024, including a dislocated shoulder that forced him to miss nearly all of 2024 and a blockbuster trade that sent him from the New York Knicks to Minnesota right before training camp started. An otherwise random preseason game will therefore be quite impactful for the 2022 All-NBA Second-Team selection.

This is a new, intriguing era for both the Timberwolves and Randle. There are many fans who question how the 29-year-old will fit alongside franchise cornerstone Anthony Edwards. Doubt is something Randle knows all about, though, as he was consistently criticized during his Knicks tenure.

Julius Randle was a polarizing figure for the Knicks' fandom

The former Kentucky Wildcats star helped lift the franchise out of the dark ages and back into relevance, but he could only take New York so far as the No. 1 option. His inclination for taking on a primary ball-handling role accentuated the Knickerbockers' need for a legitimate point guard, an objective the organization finally achieved when it signed Jalen Brunson in July of 2022. The duo flourished together and led the team to its first playoff series victory in a decade. The chatter surrounding Randle increased, however.

Playoff struggles and the occasional negative optics convinced fans that he was not a “New York” guy. Some even went as far as to vandalize a poster of him outside Madison Square Garden. Season-ending shoulder surgery prevented the Knicks from seeing what they were capable of at full strength last season, and also denied No. 30 the chance to effectively muzzle the skeptics.

Randle is not concerned with the noise, though. He is focused on helping the Timberwolves contend for a Western Conference crown. His 2024 preseason debut is a minuscule step forward in this ongoing mission. The turbulence he weathered in The Big Apple will ideally prepare him for the scrutiny that awaits him in Minneapolis.

Considering that he is being perceived as Karl-Anthony Towns' replacement, Julius Randle will once again have some obstacles to clear with his team's fan base. But they should at the very least acknowledge the impressive credentials he brings with him to the Wolves. Randle looks to make a good first impression versus the Bulls.