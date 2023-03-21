Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ lengthy absence due to injury has been a big talking point for Minnesota Timberwolves fans. The initial ruling back in December was that Towns was only going to be out for six weeks. However, it’s been four months, and KAT is yet to return to the court. As it turns out, it was an unfortunate combination of bad luck and an untimely injury setback back in January, per Jon Krawczynski’s interview with the star.

“Had all gone according to plan, Karl-Anthony Towns might have been able to return in that 12-week window. But he said he suffered “a major setback” in his recovery in late January… “It was obvious. You have a boot one day, then you’re out of a boot and now you’re back in a boot. That’s a setback,” he said, declining to say what specifically happened. “I think there will be a time and place to talk about that. But not right now.””

Krawczynski cited a pair of Instagram posts from Karl-Anthony Towns pinpointing when the injury setback happened. An earlier photo showed Towns walking around without a boot. On January 29, though, the Timberwolves star posted an image of him cheering on the Eagles in the NFL playoffs. Notably, Towns had a boot on.

At the very least, Towns and the Timberwolves are hoping for his return soon. The team is looking forward to seeing him return this week, along with Anthony Edwards. Their returns couldn’t have come at a better time: the Western Conference is a complete bloodbath right now. Minnesota sits at 8th place, but a couple of losses could send them all the way down to 11th. Having their stars back will help them solidify their position in the wild, wild West.