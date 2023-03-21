Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

There is optimism that Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and guard Anthony Edwards could return from injury as soon as Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks, the Athletic senior lead NBA insider Shams Charania wrote in a Tuesday tweet.

“Towns, sidelined since Nov. 28 with Grade 3 calf strain, is on the cusp of a major return,” wrote Charania.

The Timberwolves provided a positive injury update for Karl-Anthony Towns last Wednesday in a team release.

“The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the following injury update on forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns, who has been sidelined since Nov. 28 due to a right calf strain,” the Timberwolves wrote. “Towns is continuing to progress in his rehabilitation program and has been participating in basketball activities.

“He is expected to return in the coming weeks and further updates to his playing status will be provided when available.”

Anthony Edwards has not played since last Friday’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls, where he was helped off the court after tweaking his ankle late in the first quarter. Wolves guard Mike Conley and forward Jaden McDaniels let Minnesota in scoring against Chicago with 28 and 25 points, respectively. Center Rudy Gobert, initially listed as “questionable” with a left ankle sprain in the NBA’s injury list, added 21 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks as he kept post-up attempts and several drives to the hoop at bay.

Anthony Edwards scored eight points in eight minutes of playing time before he went down with the injury, hitting 3-point shots from the left wing and the right corner before hitting a pull-up jump shot over Bulls guard Alex Caruso.

Hawks forward Jalen Johnson is listed as “out” on ESPN’s injury report. Guard Dejounte Murray is listed as “questionable.”

The Timberwolves will tip off against the Hawks at 7 p.m. CDT on Wednesday in the Target Center. The game will be broadcasted on Bally Sports North.