It was recently reported that Karl-Anthony Towns could return soon for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Towns has been recovering from a meniscus tear that he underwent surgery for in March. Minnesota is hopeful that Towns will be able to play in at least one of the team's final three games before the playoffs.
The Timberwolves defeated the Washington Wizards by a final score of 130-121 on Tuesday night. Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets represents the second of a back-to-back.
So is Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight vs. the Nuggets?
Karl-Anthony Towns' injury status vs. Nuggets
Woj reports that Towns is expected to return before the regular season comes to an end. However, Towns' exact return date remains uncertain. He won't suit up on Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets.
“Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns isn’t planning to play vs. the Denver Nuggets tonight on ESPN in a showdown for first-place in the West, but a return on the weekend against Atlanta or Phoenix looms possible, sources tell ESPN. He’s been out since March 4 with a meniscus injury.”
The Timberwolves have not released their Wednesday injury report as of this story's writing, but as Woj pointed out, he's not planning to take the floor. The weekend is a realistic possibility, though.
Towns, 28, was in the middle of another strong season before suffering the injury. He was selected to his fourth career All-Star team while playing for a Timberwolves squad that was performing at a high level.
Minnesota has continued to find success despite Towns' injury. The Timberwolves and Nuggets are currently tied atop the Western Conference standings, while the Oklahoma City Thunder are just one game behind. Wednesday's clash holds no shortage of importance, and a Towns return could energize Minnesota.
Even though the Timberwolves have still found ways to win amid Towns' injury, there is no question that he has been missed. Towns is a versatile big man who can score in the paint, but is also one of the better three-point shooters in the league.
Through 60 games played during the 2023-24 season, Towns has averaged 22.1 points per game on 50.6 percent field goal and 42.3 percent three-point shooting. Additionally, Towns has averaged 8.4 blocks and 3.0 assists per outing.
Timberwolves' playoff outlook
Minnesota features enough talent and potential to make a deep Western Conference playoff run. It goes without saying, but Karl-Anthony Towns' return will drastically increase their chances in the postseason.
Of course, the West has plenty of possible championship contenders. The defending-champion Nuggets are obviously a threat. Meanwhile, the Thunder are looking to defy expectations and win the Western Conference. Teams such as the Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, and Phoenix Suns are all legitimate contenders as well.
Nevertheless, the Timberwolves will remain confident moving forward. Earning the No. 1 seed in the West would only enhance that confidence. The conference will not be decided on Wednesday, but it will go a long way toward determining the final standings.
For now, when it comes to the question as if Karl-Anthony Towns is playing tonight against the Nuggets, the answer looks to be no. Tip-off for Wednesday's game is scheduled for 10 PM EST.