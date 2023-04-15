Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Kendrick Perkins firmly believes Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will have big problems if they face the same Minnesota Timberwolves team that destroyed the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Play-In on Friday.

The Timberwolves dominated the battle for the eighth seed, with Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert both notching a double-double to propel the team to the 120-95 win. The Thunder just had no answer for the frontcourt duo. KAT finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, while Gobert tallied 21 points and 10 boards as fans compared him to Prime Shaq due to the way he controlled the painted area.

After watching the Towns and Gobert be in sync, Perkins is convinced the Nuggets will have a tough time stopping them if they continue to play like that.

“If Joker get the best version of KAT and Rudy it’s gonna be a long series!!! Carry the hell on…” Perkins wrote on Twitter.

To be fair to Kendrick Perkins, the Timberwolves definitely look legitimate threats to the top-seeded Nuggets. As Perk said, it will be difficult for Denver to even contain the duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert when the Minnesota bigs are clicking.

Not to mention that the Wolves still have Anthony Edwards on their side, another player who could pose a ton of problems for the Nuggets.

The Timberwolves and Nuggets split their season series against each other 2-2, so Perk is definitely onto something with his declaration. With that said, the first-round clash between the two sides is certainly a must-watch.