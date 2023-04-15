Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert sent the whole NBA Twitter buzzing as he exploded for a huge double-double to help propel the Wolves to a crucial Play-In win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

Gobert surely looked motivated in his return from a one-game suspension. He was unstoppable in the painted area and forced the Thunder to foul him to just slow him down. He had 2 points and 10 boards in the contest , going 6-of-11 from the field and 9-of-14 from the free throw line.

The Timberwolves made easy work of the Thunder, leading by as much as 29 points en route to the 120-95 win. While Karl-Anthony Towns starred for Minnesota with a monster double-double of his own (28 points, 11 boards), many just couldn’t help but heap praise on Gobert after his performance.

Many even called him “Prime Shaq” with the way he dominated the painted area.

“Gobert looking like prime Shaq, this game is over,” one fan commented. Another supporter said, “RUDY “BIG SAUCE” GOBERT I WILL NOT BE TAKING FURTHER QUESTIONS OR COMMENTS.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“They got Gobert looking like 2000 Shaq,” a third fan added.

Another Minnesota faithful said, “Gobert turned into Shaq after the suspension.”



How the thunder got Rudy Gobert looking tonight pic.twitter.com/cCeQRr8OPT — AD FANATIC (@tywow28) April 15, 2023

Rudy Gobert certainly gave the Timberwolves fanbase plenty of reasons to be optimistic heading to the playoffs. After his punching incident with Kyle Anderson, many thought the team is on the verge of collapsing.

Several others also feared that it could affect the chemistry of the team. Clearly, however, that is not the case. In fact, it seems to have inspired Gobert more. Maybe Kevin Garnett was right with his take about the punching fiasco?