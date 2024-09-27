NBA legend Magic Johnson is still criticizing Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards for his claim that Michael Jordan was the league's only “skilled” player in his era, via The Jimmy Kimmel Show.

“I think he should've asked somebody, his father or grandfather, about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dr. J, Isiah Thomas, Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Clyde Drexler, Dominique Wilkins… We had some of the most dominant players who have ever played.”

“You might wanna talk trash when you won something… You haven't won anything.”