The Minnesota Timberwolves were firmly in the driver’s seat throughout most of the game against the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.

They built a 20-point lead in the first quarter and still owned an 18-point lead minutes before the end of the third. But the Wizards closed the contest on a 45-19 run that led to a stunning 114-106 defeat in a game the T-Wolves led nearly wire to wire.

Veterans Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley Jr. spoke out on Minnesota letting their foot off the gas.

“I feel like when we get up, we kind of stop playing for the purpose of the team,” said Rudy Gobert. “Everyone started trying to do their own thing and that affects our offense and that affects our defense.”

Conley largely struggled in this one, going scoreless in 33 minutes of action. But the loss was on more than one person. The Timberwolves committed foolish turnovers and lost focus as their lead dwindled throughout the fourth quarter.

“We can’t throw it off a guy’s knee or give up a layup, turn it over right back and give up another layup. We can’t afford to do that,” said Mike Conley Jr. “We’ve all gotta be thinking that as a whole group. For me to come in here, I just gotta be very, very attentive towards that.”

Minnesota acquired Mike Conley to help bring veteran leadership in what’s long been a youth-filled locker room. Thursday’s letdown points to the fact that the Timberwolves still have a ways to go.