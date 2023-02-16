The Minnesota Timberwolves were one of the teams that made waves during the NBA trade deadline. They decided to send D’Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of the blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade that also involved the Utah Jazz. In return, the Wolves received LA’s 2024 second-round pick, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and of course, former All-Star Mike Conley.

Conley appears to be adjusting to life in Minnesota quite well since the trade. It seems that he’s getting a lot of help in this regard from his new teammates as well. In particular, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards had a pretty epic welcome message for Conley upon his arrival.

According to Conley himself, one of the first things Edwards asked him was totally non-basketball related:

“You play Call of Duty?” Edwards asked Conley, via Timberwolves beat reporter Chris Hine of the Star Tribune.

That’s hilarious. That’s also classic Ant Edwards. Let’s not forget that he’s just 21, and much like young men his age, Edwards too is fascinated with first-person shooter games. Then again, Edwards is unlike your typical 21-year-old either, with this young man already establishing himself as one of the fastest-rising stars in the NBA today.

This makes the Mike Conley a great addition for the Wolves. The 16-year veteran has been through quite a bit throughout his NBA career, and he should be more than willing to impart the knowledge he’s amassed through the years with his young teammate. The sky’s the limit for Anthony Edwards, and he could sure use the guidance of a tested veteran as he makes his way to the top.