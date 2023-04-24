The Minnesota Timberwolves managed to stave off elimination Sunday night with an epic Game 4 win over the top-seeded Denver Nuggets. Paving the way for the Wolves was third-year star Anthony Edwards, who was absolutely electric on both ends of the floor through 45 minutes of action.

However, despite the shooting guard’s heroics, he seems to believe that his teammate Nickeil Alexander-Walker deserved to be showered with praise for his own brand of play on the night. Following the outing, whilst answering questions by reporters back in the locker room, Alexander-Walker was interrupted by a chiming in Anthony Edwards who made a hilarious complementary statement about the 24-year-old wing.

“Nickeil Alexander-Walker got gorilla nuts,” Anthony Edwards said of Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

The trade-deadline acquisition came up big for the Wolves in overtime, as he knocked down two 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to combat a late surge from the comeback-hungry Nuggets. He would wind up finishing the night with 8 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, despite the praise bestowed upon Alexander-Walker, it was Anthony Edwards who proved to be the ultimate difference-maker during Sunday’s affair.

Lighting it up from seemingly everywhere on the hardwood, the 21-year-old registered a whopping 34 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals while shooting at a 44.4% clip from the field and 41.7% from deep. He also went on to knock down a clutch 3-pointer with under 12 seconds to go to give the Timberwolves a 112-108 lead and, ultimately, put them in the driver’s seat to pull out the season-saving win.

With his performance, Anthony Edwards passed the late great Kobe Bryant to register the second-most 30-point postseason games under the age of 22 in NBa history with five.